NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning Monday, November 16, all students within McFadden School of Excellence will move to distance learning due to an increased number of staff members who are on a COVID-related quarantine. 

The distance learning is scheduled to run through November 24.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday and a previously scheduled flex day on November 30, students and teachers will return to in-person schedules on December 1.

In this time, the school will go through a thorough cleaning and will allow teachers to finish their quarantine.

