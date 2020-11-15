NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning Monday, November 16, all students within McFadden School of Excellence will move to distance learning due to an increased number of staff members who are on a COVID-related quarantine.
The distance learning is scheduled to run through November 24.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday and a previously scheduled flex day on November 30, students and teachers will return to in-person schedules on December 1.
In this time, the school will go through a thorough cleaning and will allow teachers to finish their quarantine.
