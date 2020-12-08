MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are working to identify two men they say stole $4,000 cash from the Shell gas station on NW Broad Street on December 4.
One person distracted employees while the other went into the manager's office and took the cash.
They left in a dark-colored vehicle.
If you have any helpful information, please contact Detective David Harrison at 629-201-5506 or email 0374@murfreesborotn.gov.
