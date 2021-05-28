NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A portion of Second Avenue impacted by the Christmas Day bombing will temporarily reopen on Friday afternoon.

From Broadway to Commerce, the mayor’s office said Second Avenue will reopen at 2 p.m.

Second Avenue will reopen one lane to public vehicles, with work-flexible lanes on either side of the road. There will also be a loading and delivery lane, the mayor’s office added.

The city continues to work with the property owners to assess buildings and give them updates throughout the process. Downtown visitors should also be aware that construction will continue along Second Avenue between Church and Commerce streets for the next few months.

“Since debris removal began, Metro Public Works has removed nearly 70 tons of debris from the blast area, with additional debris removal by private contractors