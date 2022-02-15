HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of people are moving to the Midstate. And it’s now changing the way cities and its politicians do business.
Cindy Williams just moved to Hendersonville.
"Well it's a lot cheaper to live here in Tennessee than it is Florida," Williams said.
She's not alone. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said 4,000 people have moved to Hendersonville in just the last two years.
About half of them came from California. They come for the low taxes and crime rates and the city's proximity to Nashville. Then they have questions.
"Hendersonville is a relatively young city," Clary said. "We're 53-years-old, and so we don't have some of those amenities that people expect from where they lived before."
Politicians have to change their priorities.
"So many new people, they want our library open more often, and that's something that wasn't really on our radar before," Clary said. As well as, they want more greenways and they want them to connect more and so were adjusting some of our priorities because of that."
Clary recently decided to launch a class called "Hendersonville 101." He's inviting all the people who moved to the city within the last two years.
"Because those are the people who seem to need it the most," Clary said.
He referred to people like Williams who love their new home but do have wish lists.
"More restaurants, good restaurants," Williams said.
"And I have to explain to them that, 'we're getting there,'" Clary said. "Remind them that the consequences of a low tax rate is that not having some of those amenities that they have where there's a higher tax rate."
