More details are being learned about Mayor David Briley’s plan to expand recycling services in Nashville.
Beginning in 2020, curbside recycling will be every two weeks for 140,000 Metro customers.
The city will pay for the service with a combination of grants, city money and a state grant.
Metro will buy 16 extra trucks and hire 13 more people for the program.
