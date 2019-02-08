Nashville Mayor David Briley plans to ask Metro Council for $500,000 to upgrade and modernize Nashville’s tornado warning system, the mayor tweeted on Friday evening.

The request comes after the warning system failed to shut off after Wednesday’s tornado warnings. A system disconnect caused the sirens to sound for nearly 20 minutes after the tornado warning had expired for Davidson County.

Metro officials investigating tornado siren system after Wednesday storms The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is responding after many residents said they experienced issues with tornado sirens during Wednesday night's storms.

“As mayor, the safety of Nashville residents is my top priority. This month I will ask the Metro Council for $500,000 in equipment reserve funds to upgrade and modernize Nashvilles tornado warning system,” Briley said in a tweet.

Another issue with Metro’s 93 tornado sirens is that all sirens in the county sound when there is a warning issued, not in the specific neighborhoods that may be immediately affected.

Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg is worried the county-wide sounding of the sirens will cause people to not take warnings seriously.

“It breeds complacency. It makes people ignore the sirens,” he said on Thursday.