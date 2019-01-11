NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley signed a new ordinance on Friday that promises to give minority business owners equal opportunities.
Small business owners say this will be a game-changer for them.
"There will be a greater opportunity for me to bid on things, build capacity within my business, as well as my colleagues and peers, and then also make sure there's great opportunity access to tools and resources for my business to be able to grow," said Kia Jarmon, owner of the MEPR Agency.
The city will now create goals to increase minority contractors in Metro government.
The ordinance was unanimously approved by the Metro Council. Click here to read more.
