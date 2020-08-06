NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Mayor is reminding tourists to follow the rules or don't come to the Music City.

Mayor John Cooper said he is hopeful that the downward trend for Nashville continues as many people have made sacrifices during this process.

Cooper maintained residents can't allow the positive momentum in Davidson county to give them a false sense of security and he had a message for visitors.

"I also have a message for anyone who is planning on visiting Nashville in the near future travelling or vacationing during the pandemic comes with certain requirements and Nashville is no exception," Cooper said. "If you are willing to follow the rules and respect the dignity of those working and living in our community you are welcome here otherwise Nashville is not the place for you"

The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 22,247 - 22,204 confirmed - cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 250 total cases in the past 24 hours.

There were two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A total of 195 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19.

Cooper said the efforts of people to wear mask and social distance have been working and making a difference.

The transmission rate is down to .81 lowest transmission rate, the 14 day trend is now 219, and active cases are down to 3091 cases, which is the lowest number active cases since July 1.

Dr. Michael Caldwell talked about the vaccine trials starting in Nashville and called them "extremely important." He said any volunteers need to look carefully at their risks and be fully informed.

Dr. James Hildreth said he is excited Nashville will be a major site of medical trials.