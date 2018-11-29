NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley's office is releasing the details of an incentive package originally offered to Amazon for HQ2 under former Mayor Megan Berry's administration.
In the 2017 letter, the Mayor's Office offered a job grant of $500 per year "for each incremental position located in Davidson County and associated with the project" which would have lasted for 15 years and would have paid for the same position each year for the length of the term.
"The total amount of the grant is unlimited each year and will cover each employee that Amazon adds here."
Also offered was a tax abatement of 50% for any real or personal property taxes owed by Amazon through a payments-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement in which buildings occupied by Amazon at its second headquarters would be covered for 15 years from initial occupancy.
The city would also fund "a significant portion" of infrastructure costs regarding Amazon's HQ2 construction.
"The city would fully-fund the cost of any needed connections from the selected Project location to the mass transit system that the city is developing. The potential headquarters locations profiled in the RFP response are closely integrated with the mass transit infrastructure plans that Nashville is working on now."
The Mayor's Office said they would foot the bill on infrastructure investments like sidewalks, greenways, roadways, and parks that would support Amazon's HQ2.
The agreement was submitted to Amazon posthaste, before approval from city council. As stated in the offer letter, approval for the offer would need city approval, county approval, and and approval from the Industrial Development Board.
"This process would take approximately two months from announcement to be completed. We would not anticipate any issues with this approval process."
The agreement also called for expedited permits, licenses, and regulatory processes within the Metro Government through a Fast Track Permitting & One-Stop Business Assistance Program meant "to assist new and existing companies in their interaction with local, state, and federal government agencies."
"In addition, the Mayor's Office of Economic and Community Development will provide an on-site inspector to expedite construction during the process."
Amazon ultimately chose Long Island, New York and Arlington, Virginia as joint Amazon HQ2 locations. Nashville was selected for an East Coast hub of operations in Nashville Yards that would create 5,000 jobs.
Read the full letter here:
