NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley will be announcing his plans on Thursday for a new initiative to help put an end to gun crime in Nashville.

Briley says this plan will more aggressively tackle the gun crimes that happen throughout the city.

Briley will be joined by local, state and federal agencies, who are all working together to put this initiative into action.

According to the mayor's office, the program will create a more aggressive approach to investigating and prosecuting those who commit gun-related crimes.

In the past two weeks alone, News4 has reported on three shootings in three different parts of Nashville. The most recent happened on Sunday morning on Poplar Place in East Nashville. Another happened at a home on Savannah Court in west Nashville on Saturday. Last Friday, there was a shooting outside a hookah lounge in Antioch.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, deadly shootings are down this year compared to other years.

From January through Aug. 22, 2018, there were 45 shootings. During the same time in 2017, there were 54 deadly shootings. That's down 16.7 percent.

The details about the plan will be announced during a news conference at 10 a.m. Stay with News4 for updates.