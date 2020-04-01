NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday that the city will begin enforcing the Safer At Home mandate where nonessential businesses are still operating.
The mayor said in his morning COVID-19 update that they have received hundreds of reports and complaints of businesses allowing people to congregate inside despite not offering essential services.
Gatherings with more than 10 people are prohibited. Gatherings include any event or convening unrelated to essential services that brings together groups of individuals, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, and similar activities.
The Safer At Home advisory means residents are advised to stay home except when running essential errands: Grocery, banks, medical facilities, restaurants (for pickup & delivery) will remain open.
The full list of essential services:
Residents can call 311 to report the Safer At Home violations, and a number of Metro teams will be out investigate those reports.
Law enforcement will issue possible misdemeanor fines to those operating outside of the Safer At Home advisory.
Business licenses could be revoked for failure to follow the guidelines — allowing people to gather inside business for non-essential activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.