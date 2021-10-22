NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper released the 2021 fiscal year capital spending plan for Nashville on Friday afternoon.
The proposed $568 million capital spending plan will include building schools, modernizing city infrastructure, and creating more public park space. The mayor's office said that almost half of the plan goes to improve transportation and education.
"Nashville's population increased by nearly a hundred-thousand residents in the last decade - we're a growing city with growing needs," Cooper said in a statement on Friday. "We are addressing our growth in a smart, focused way so that Nashville continues to work for everyone."
In the education part of the capital plan, Antioch, Percy Priest, Haywood, and Paragon Mills schools will be renovated or built new. In addition, the Hillwood High School in Bellevue will receive $29 million in the plan to allow the building to open in August 2023.
“Once again, Mayor Cooper has shown a commitment to Metro Schools through investments that will create better learning environments for our students and improve the quality of our facilities,” Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said in a statement on Friday.
In total, the plan will use $85 million for repairs and upkeep at more than 100 facilities citywide. There will be playground fixes, computer replacements and new buses.
For the transportation part of the plan, the following items are proposed:
"I’m excited we are making a significant down payment on needed improvements that will benefit drivers, transit riders and pedestrians in neighborhoods across Davidson County,” Metro Councilmember Zach Young, who chairs the Council’s transportation and infrastructure committee, said in a statement on Friday.
For the record $85 million Metro Parks part of the plan, the following investments are included:
For the record $72 million "city essentials" part of the plan, the following investments are included:
The plan will include $20 million to "fund a reimagining of the historic area – Second Avenue, First Avenue and the Cumberland River’s West Bank."
“The investment he now proposes is much-needed and will allow the rebuilding of the area in a way that reconnects our downtown to our riverfront and honor’s the area’s history and purpose,” Tom Turner, president of the Nashville Downtown Partnership, said in a statement on Friday. "We are another step closer to turning what began has a shocking and destructive event into a unifying and inspiring project.”
The plan launches the work on a 14-acre campus on Brick Church Pike to serve nearly 80,000 young people and their families annually. It will be home to green space, sports facilities and Davidson County’s Juvenile Court.
“The Metro Council advocated to make a new juvenile justice center a top priority, and Mayor Cooper answered the call to meet the unique needs of justice-involved youth with this investment,” Davidson’s Juvenile Court Clerk, Lonnell Matthews, said in a statement on Friday. “We are grateful that our city’s leaders have embraced the vision to create the nation’s first family-oriented, trauma-informed campus for juvenile and family justice."
To see the full plan, click here.
