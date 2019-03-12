Nashville Mayor David Briley made a point on his Twitter page on Tuesday about conserving energy.
Briley tweeted “We need to take every opportunity to make Nashville a more sustainable city.”
In the face of climate change, we need to take every opportunity to make Nashville a more sustainable city. Our new @MNPDNashville HQ and Family Safety Center, which opened last week, have been submitted for LEED Silver — and feature the largest rooftop solar system in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/bRDIhllBE1— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 12, 2019
Briley said the new police headquarters and Family Safety Center have been submitted for an award for their sustainability.
The buildings feature Nashville’s largest rooftop solar system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.