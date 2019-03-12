Nashville Mayor David Briley

Nashville Mayor David Briley made a point on his Twitter page on Tuesday about conserving energy.

Briley tweeted “We need to take every opportunity to make Nashville a more sustainable city.”

Briley said the new police headquarters and Family Safety Center have been submitted for an award for their sustainability.

The buildings feature Nashville’s largest rooftop solar system.

