NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley reiterated his threat to ban the seven scooter companies from Nashville if they do not update the ordinances running their operation.
In a news release, Briley repeated his requirement that the companies update their ordinances, or he will send the Metro Council legislation to ban the scooters.
"It's time to fix this problem or move on," Briley said in a statement.
Briley is also looking to change the management surrounding the city's parking meters on the street. The mayor believes the new modern, app-based technology should make street parking more accessible and affordable, rather than adding to traffic congestion and forcing drivers to park in more expensive lots and garages.
Briley plans to solve this issue by hiring a company to manage Nashville's on-street parking system, which would remain Metro's system.
"The city would continue to own our meters, set rates and approve placements of any new meters, set rates and approve placements of any new meters, selling nothing," Briley said.
In April, Briley sent a memorandum to the Traffic and Parking commission detailing a new plan to privatize Nashville' city-owned parking lots. The breakdown of the plan is:
- Adding 2,000 metered spaces over four years
- Have rates increase by $0.25 per hour
- Increase parking fines from $11 to $25
- Extend hours until 10 p.m. and include Sundays
- Implement app-paying and way-finding technology
- Eliminate free parking for clean energy vehicles
- Grant power to the private company to govern all parking-related tasks
- Reassign Public Works and Circuit Court Clerk's office employees as a result
Nashville is asking for $30 million dollars for a private company to run metered street parking, while the Traffic and Parking Commission will still control parking rates.
