NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley said he wants to see a significant change in scooters after issuing an ultimatum to the companies last week.

Each scooter company has less than 30 days to submit a proposal for real change to increase scooter safety in the city.

“I’m going to have to see significant change that doesn’t come at the taxpayers’ expense,” said Briley. “These companies operate all over the world. I’d like to hear what’s working in those other places.”

Briley told News4 the number of scooters operating in the city should be limited, but the amount of companies operating in the city should be up for debate.