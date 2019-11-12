NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced the launch of an expert study of teacher compensation in Metro Nashville Public Schools.
The study will be a partnership between MNPS, the Nashville Public Education Foundation, and the Mayor's Office, and will be conducted by consulting firm ERS Group.
Currently teachers and MNPS staff are on a 28-step pay schedule, as they progress and advance through their careers.
The current pay schedule caps teacher pay at low compensation levels, relative to comparable public school systems, and does not provide teachers with regular pay increases.
By way of example, a current Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher who has a masters degree must work in the school system for over 27 years before being eligible to earn the maximum salary of $66,412.
Meanwhile, there are more than a dozen administrative and support staff positions that have starting salaries higher than that cap.
The study is expected to wrap up early next year, to provide the data for budget request deadlines.
“Ensuring that our children have excellent teachers is the single most important thing we can do to improve education,” said Mayor Cooper. “This study will help us understand how we can better attract and retain teachers, (and) also develop concrete options for the school board and Dr. Battle to consider as we work together to improve teacher pay and address the problems of the current teacher pay schedule.”
