Mayor: Nashville to enter Phase 2 of Roadmap for Reopening on Monday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Davidson County will enter Phase 2 of the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville plan on Monday.

The mayor made the announcement at Thursday's Metro Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

"This Monday, May 25, we will move on to Phase 2 of reopening Nashville," Cooper said. "All public health metrics have shown satisfactory results."

On Thursday, the Metro Public Health Department announced 26 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the county's total to 4,530. There was also one death announced, a 91-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. There have now been 51 people who have died in Davidson County.

As part of the new phase 2, restaurants and retail businesses can now open with 75% of full capacity. Live music can return in a phased format with no more than 25 people present, amusement, attractions and salons can roepen at 50% capacity. All employees in Davidson County businesses are required to wear masks.

"We have increased contact tracing efforts," said Cooper. "Nashvillians are adopting new, safe daily practices to help us move forward.

"We're encouraging residents to visit restaurants that practice safe social distancing and wearing masks."

The Metro Public Health Department, Office of Emergency Management and Hands on Nashville will be distributing masks from Tennessee Unified Command at four community centers on Friday and Saturday.

The masks will be available at Hartman Park Community Center, Bellevue Regional Community Center, Madison Community Center and Smith Springs Community Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Nashville's metrics remain satisfactory for reopening the city. The city's infection rate has flattened, the transmission rate is under one and hospital capacity is sufficient.

Nashville achieves satisfactory marks on all metrics on Roadmap for Reopening city For the first time since the rollout of the Rollmap For Reopening Nashville, the six key metrics being used are all satisfactory.

The Community Assessment Centers at Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former Kmart location in Antioch will be open this week on Saturday, but closed on Monday, which is Memorial Day.

As part of Phase 2, all residents age 65 and over or at high-risk are urged to stay home, all residents are asked to work from home if possible, wear masks in public and there can be small gatherings up to 50 people.

The following businesses/industries would expand operations in Phase Two:

Retail and other commercial business, with social distancing maintained and at 75% capacity. Social distancing can be accomplished through physical barriers between people and groups. Cleaning of carts, explicit expectations for frequent hand hygiene and wearing of cloth masks by employees and patrons are required. Screen daily all employees with symptom checks. Employees with symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater must leave the premises immediately. Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees, and staff (such as maintaining an appropriate social distance while lining up for checkout). Reduce the number of people using elevators. Provide hand sanitizer at all entrances. Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive medical clearance. Establish policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine. Restaurants and bars serving food from a menu may open at 75% capacity maintaining strict social distancing. Social distancing can be accomplished through physical barriers between people and groups. Screen daily all employees for symptoms. Employees with symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater must leave the premises immediately. Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a safe distance while lining up for checkout). Reduce the number of people using elevators. Provide hand sanitizer at all entrances. Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive medical clearance. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine. Social distancing must be maintained in kitchens and dining rooms. Bars remain closed. Bars serving food must provide table food and beverage service. No patrons may approach the bar area. Only table service of alcohol is permitted to seated patrons. Self-service food and shared condiments are not permitted. Restaurants are required to clean all surfaces after use by a patron. The use of disposable, virtual or no-touch menus is recommended. Employees who interact with the public, or who cannot maintain a safe social distance from their co-workers, are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks. Take-out alcohol sales will remain. Live entertainment is permitted. However, no more than two performers may be on stage at one time. Social distancing protocols should be observed among performers, with a minimum of 10 feet between performers and customers. No dance floors permitted. All equipment must be sanitized between users.



The following businesses/industries would reopen in Phase Two:

Close Contact Personal Service Businesses (barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons or spas, spas providing body treatments, body-art facilities or tattoo services, piercing services, tanning salons, and massage-therapy establishments or massage services) may open but must follow guidance including limiting the number of patrons and staff to the extent that safe social distancing can be maintained, not to exceed 50% of facility capacity. Services by appointment are encouraged. Patrons should be socially distanced in waiting areas. Social distancing can be accomplished through physical barriers (such as Plexiglass partitions) between people or groups. Signs should be posted encouraging patrons to wear masks, and to reschedule if ill. Screen daily all employees with symptom checks. Employees with symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater must leave the premises immediately. Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees, and staff (such as maintaining an appropriate social distance while lining up for checkout). Reduce the number of people using elevators. Provide hand sanitizer at all entrances. Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive medical clearance. Establish policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine. Employees who interact with the public, or who cannot maintain a safe social distance from their co-workers, are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks. Social distancing can be accomplished through physical barriers between people or groups. Exercise Facilities (gyms, swimming pools, personal trainers, exercise classes, martial arts, dance studios, and climbing gyms) will be able to open at up to 50% capacity or to the extent safe social distancing can be maintained, whichever is less. Social distancing can be accomplished through physical barriers barriers (such as Plexiglass partitions) between people or groups. Screen daily all employees with symptom checks. Employees with symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater must leave the premises immediately. Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees, and staff (such as maintaining an appropriate social distance while lining up for checkout). Reduce the number of people using elevators. Provide hand sanitizer at all entrances. Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive medical clearance. Establish policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine. Employees who interact with the public, or who cannot maintain a safe social distance from their co-workers, are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks. Social distancing can be accomplished through physical barriers between people or groups. For all but low intensity aerobic activities, social distancing should be extended to a minimum of 10 feet. Day Camps: Check Day Camp guidance for specifics. Camp buses must be at or below 50% capacity. Camp cafeterias are closed. Campers must bring snacks and lunch or the camp may provide a box lunch.



Smaller venue, minimal-touch entertainments may operate at 50% capacity. These venues include bowling alleys, miniature golf, go-carts, cinemas, Top Golf, water parks, zip lines, paintball and similar. Entertainments ancillary to the main business (arcade-type games, ping-pong, foosball, pool and similar side entertainments) are to remain closed. All shared implements (bowling balls, golf clubs, steering wheels, etc.) must be sanitized between each group’s usage. Where staff must interact with the public, staff must wear a face covering or mask.

Community Pools can open at 50% capacity. All deck areas at 50% capacity with social distancing maintained.

Museums can open at 50% capacity with social distancing maintained. One-way traffic or other traffic control recommended. Exhibits should not be communally touched. Regular cleansing of all commonly touched surfaces. See Guidance for specifics.

Metro Parks may reopen community centers, golf course clubhouses, museums, Sportsplex and nature centers at 50% capacity. Dog parks, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds, sports and recreations leagues, skate parks and splash pads shall remain closed.

Social distancing should remain universally in effect.

Except when performing essential services, those over age 65 and those with high risk factors (including: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; serious heart conditions; people with compromised immune systems, either through cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplant, or genetic or acquired immune deficiencies; the prolonged use of corticosteroids) should remain safer at home to the extent possible.

Work from home should continue whenever possible, and cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in public

Small gatherings of 25 or fewer people with strict physical distancing protocols implemented at the gathering shall be permitted. Such gatherings include meetings, weddings, parties.

