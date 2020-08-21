NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro and Federal authorities may pull the plug on a big party planned for next weekend on Percy Priest Lake.
Scary Obsession is the name of an event that is scheduled to take place on August 29 on Percy Priest lake. The promoters are advertising drinking contests and a cliff diving contest, all for an $11 admission charge.
The land that the party is on is owned by the US Army Corp of Engineers. They lease it to TWRA as a wildlife management area.
Greg Thomas, who is the Priest Lake Resource Manager for US Army corp of Engineers, what the promoters want to do, isn’t allowed under federal or state laws.
“We actually have a contract with metro police to patrol on the weekends, metro has concurrent jurisdiction on federal land," Thomas said.
Mayor John Cooper's office released a statement on Friday afternoon that saud they have learned the city does have authority to enforce health regulations on the lake, even though the event is planned on federal property
"Metro Legal has confirmed that all Metro public health orders apply at Percy Priest Lake. Metro Public Health will coordinate with the MNPD and other Metro departments on an enforcement strategy. MPHD will also proactively reach out to the event organizers to inform them of our health ordinances," the statement read.
To get to the corp land, party-goers have to trespass through the Woodland Point neighborhood.
Neighbors told News 4 there are fed up and said these kind of parties happen all the time.
At least one neighbor said past party-goers have threatened to retaliate against neighbors who complain. He says the partiers block their driveways and leave a mess. They added that they have had verbal and physical altercations with people who come out of the woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.