Plans for the park on Church Street are sounding uncertain. A tower was proposed for the site as part of a land-swap with the city, but the mayor now says he's considering options. Replacing the park has been opposed by members of the homeless community.
"It's been everything to us," said Mark Jones. "This park right here has been everything to us."
Living homeless in Nashville for five years, Jones has made a family from the people who stay at Church Street Park.
"It's always good people, hospitable people," said Jones.
He said that's why it's so painful to think of possibly losing the space.
In a proposed land-swap with the city, developer Tony Giarratana could have turned the park space into a 65-story condo tower.
However, a representative for Mayor Briley told News4 in a statement:
"Mayor Briley recognizes that there have been concerns regarding this process to date.
Therefore, the Mayor is willing to look at all available options – including issuing a RFP – moving forward."
Councilman Freddie O'Connell said he's ready to hear those other proposals, including the interest of the nearby Hermitage Hotel. He doesn't believe the park's serving the public now.
"We've had legitimate safety concerns," he said. "We need to figure something out better than what we have now."
Metro police sent News4 77 pages of calls that came from the park from the past year alone. The calls included ten calls of theft, a dozen calls of fights and assaults and a hold-up robbery.
"I don't want to kick anybody out of the park, but I do think we need to re-establish what it means for a public space to succeed," said O'Connell. "My bottom line is, I need to deliver something better than the status quo. Frankly, for the people who spend a lot of time there, they're not getting their needs met by the park."
O'Connell said he supports a proposal for a homelessness services center on Gay Street to help some of the people who have been staying at Church Street Park.
Jones said the only thing many in the homeless community want is for their park to stay.
"What are we supposed to do?" he asked. "It's the only place we got."
