RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced that he will not be renewing the county's mask mandate.
The mandate that has been in place since October 2020 will now be lifted on Monday, March 15th.
The mayor stated that although there won't be a mask mandate in place, locals still need to be safe and consider the state's public health recommendations that include wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding crowds.
“Even though the vaccine is available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that these health precautions are imperative,” Ketron said. “Utilizing all of these measures together with implementation of the vaccine, will hopefully get our community back to some sense of normalcy in the near future.”
Just yesterday, Williamson County also announced that its mask mandate will expire on Saturday night.
