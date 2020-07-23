NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper sat down with News 4 on Thursday and responded to federal criticism of the state's COVID-19 testing.

An unpublished White House report was leaked to the Center for Public Integrity last week. The report detailed how President Donald Trump's Administration classified Tennessee as a "Red Zone" for its high infection rate and slow pace of returning test results, which is sometimes 7 to 10 days.

+2 White House Report: Tennessee in 'Red Zone' as COVID cases surge Tennessee is one of 18 states in what is being deemed the "Red Zone," areas where the surge of COVID-19 cases could cause those states to roll back reopening plans.

Cooper defended Tennessee for testing a higher than average percentage of its residents.

"We are one of the best states of testing," Cooper said.

While agreeing that testing turnaround times need to be better, Cooper blamed that in part on a fragmented national response.

"Only way to do that is more efficient purchasing," Cooper said.

Cooper criticized the Trump Administration for giving the false impression that the pandemic was over.

"If we had had a consistent federal response we would have had the erosion of behavior that we have had in the last month, where this mixed message from the national level that we were on the other side of it and lets relax a little bit. we see how deeply we can be paying for that now," Cooper said.

Cooper again urged Tennesseans to wear masks.

"We want to avoid the idea that this is somehow appropriate civil disobedience," Cooper said. "That not complying is somehow an american tradition of being independent. It has nothing to do with that. This is about saving lives, getting children back to school and about protecting each other"

As for Lower Broad being full of tourists not wearing masks, Cooper said he hopes the 10 p.m. cut off time for restaurants that serve alcohol will help solve the problem. He added he'll wait and see if its effective before taking other measures.