NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper said he was heartbroken to see the damage and destruction left behind in Nashville.
Cooper said he was watching News4 live as rioters tore the city apart Saturday night.
Pictures show just some of the damage done to the historic courthouse downtown.
Among the weapons used to shatter the glass was piece of the granite plaque dedicated to Civil Rights activist Diane Nash.
It was thrown through the office window belonging to Nashville's first black deputy mayor.
"It's more than ironic. It's awful and I think it shows profoundly how this doesn't have anything to do with anything except with hooliganism," Cooper said.
Cooper said the people you saw setting fires and looting stores were not the same people out peacefully protesting earlier in the day.
Now there's an active investigation to catch those who broke the law.
"The people who were responsible for this, I want them to be arrested and prosecuted,"Cooper said.
Leading up to the chaos, Nashville watched as similar riots took place around the country.
So News 4 asked Cooper whether Nashville was prepared and whether the response was appropriate.
"I spent the morning with the police going over with them their plans and they had a well planned response," Cooper said. "There were hundreds of officers ready to respond just in case and it was a shock and a heartbreak to realize that that was not enough."
Many now wondering how much more heartbreak Nashville can take. First a tornado, then a pandemic, and now these protests.
"Nashville can take a lot, but it's by praying together and helping each other," said Cooper. "We can work together and solve these problems. We don't need people again masquerading some sort of social agenda when we're trying to build a greater city."
Cooper is asking anyone with cell phone video or information about the crimes committed Saturday night to call crime stoppers or the arson hotline.
The Nashville CrimeStoppers number is 615-74-CRIME.
The arson hotline number is 800-762-3014.
