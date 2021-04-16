NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville will reduce its property tax rate close to what it was ten years ago, Mayor John Cooper announced during an exclusive interview with News 4 on Friday.

Mayor Cooper said the tax rate would become the lowest in any county in Tennessee. It will be within pennies of what it was before the 34 percent increase took effect last year.

"We're talking about in the $3 and some centers in terms of the rate, but it's going to be the lowest that anybody in Tennessee will probably be ever had paid for their house," Cooper said.

Nashville, we are growing as a city and soon, we will grow while having a much lower property tax rate. As a result of the reappraisal cycle, the new rate will be close to the record-low rate from 2 years ago. Thank you Holly Thompson and @WSMV for having me on this morning. https://t.co/f0XisOtPE0 — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 16, 2021

Davidson County residents will receive a letter with the new reappraisal later in April.

Nashville’s Metro Council implemented the 34% property tax increase in June of 2020.

On Friday morning, Metro councilmembers are reacting to the mayor's announcement.

Walking into a work thing & my phone is blowing up about comments from mayor about tax rate.If he said the city was insolvent at any point, he’s wrong.About tax rate, I don’t think his office knows the results of the reassessment yet. He can’t know what the rate will be yet. — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) April 16, 2021

We’ve needed to stabilize our property tax rate since 2018, but instead of helping us do that for FY20, @JohnCooper4Nash voted against it and then recommended Metro’s largest increase in Metro history in the middle of a pandemic.No wonder people are frustrated. — Freddie #GetVaccinated O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) April 16, 2021

This is a developing story. Follow News4 for updates.