NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville will reduce its property tax rate close to what it was ten years ago, Mayor John Cooper announced during an exclusive interview with News 4 on Friday.

Mayor Cooper said the tax rate would become the lowest in any county in Tennessee. It will be within pennies of what it was before the 34 percent increase took effect last year.

"We're talking about in the $3 and some centers in terms of the rate, but it's going to be the lowest that anybody in Tennessee will probably be ever had paid for their house," Cooper said. 

Davidson County residents will receive a letter with the new reappraisal later in April.

Nashville’s Metro Council implemented the 34% property tax increase in June of 2020.

On Friday morning, Metro councilmembers are reacting to the mayor's announcement. 

This is a developing story. Follow News4 for updates.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.