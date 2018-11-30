NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley has said he is "inclined not to participate" if singer Kid Rock still serves as the grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade.
"If Kid Rock is still the grand marshal tomorrow, the mayor is inclined not to participate," said Briley's spokesman, Thomas Mulgrew, in a statement to News4.
Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell tweeted this Friday morning:
I will not be participating in tomorrow’s Nashville Christmas parade. The choice of Grand Marshal evokes neither the spirit of Christmas nor the inclusivity I think represents the best of Nashville.
This comes after the singer used a slur to describe Joy Behar live on Fox & Friends on Friday morning.
The Nashville Christmas Parade is scheduled to be held Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.