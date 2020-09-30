SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The mask mandate put in place in Sumner County will not be extended after it is set to expire tonight at 11:59 p.m.
Mayor Anthony Holt says back on July 7th when he put the mask mandate in place, the county's cases were rising quickly and its goal was to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reopen businesses and schools.
According to Holt, the mandate substantially reduced the cases county-wide.
"This virus is still present so it is imperative that we stay vigilant and continue to use precautions which protects pubic health and enables our economy and education systems to thrive," he said.
Although there won't be a mandate in place, the mayor still encourages the public to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and to sanitize your hands and surfaces.
"The Health and Safety of people in Sumner County remains our top priority, and we encourage everyone to continue practicing good health habits that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community including wearing a mask and maintaining social distance when out in public, washing hands frequently with soap and water and staying home when sick," Hal Hendrick, the Sumner County Health Director, stated.
Sumner County Government buildings, that include public school buildings and facilities, will continue to require masks when entering and attending events.
Mayor Holt says local businesses may still require masks to be worn while entering and he asks that the public respect its requirements.
