NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley is expected to speak publicly on Friday morning about problems with the leadership of Metro Nashville Public Schools.
The mayor's office says Briley has a plan that's supposed to make things better for everyone in the district.
This stems from several days of explosive developments involving the school board and the school district.
Earlier this week, we learned school board member Will Pinkston was resigning. After that, Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph announced that he will not be trying to extend his contract, which ends next year. And then we learned there's an effort among board members to oust Joseph as early as next month.
On Thursday night, a News4 crew caught up with Briley and attempted to ask him if Joseph should resign.
"Should the superintendent of schools resign immediately?" asked News4 reporter Cameron Taylor.
"I'll make a statement tomorrow," Briley responded.
News4 will have a live stream available of the mayor's announcement, which is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Friday.
