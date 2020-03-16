NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Soon, everyone living in the Nashville area will begin seeing Census information show up in the mail.
Everyone has three options to participate in the 2020 Census:
- Complete the survey and return by mail
- Online at 2020census.gov or via Census kiosks at different locations
- By phone at 844-330-2020
Everyone who has been displaced by the tornadoes of March 3rd and are unable to receive mail at home can still participate online, by phone, or at the kiosks at these locations:
- 2 census kiosks at the main Nashville Public Library downtown [March 12th – April 30th]
- 1 census kiosk at each of the 20 Nashville Public Library branch locations [March 12th – April 30th]
- NOTE: East, North, and Watkins Park Branch libraries are currently closed. Visit https://library.nashville.org/locations to confirm branch hours of operation.
- All YMCA of Middle Tennessee facilities in Davidson County [April 1st through April 30th]
- The following Kroger stores [Wednesday, March 25th only]
- Briley Pkwy (61 E Thompson Ln.)
- McGavock Pike (143 McGavock Pike)
- Nashboro Village (2284 Murfreesboro Pike)
- Melrose (2615 Franklin Pike)
- East Nashville (711 Gallatin Ave.)
- Hickory Plaza (5771 Nolensville Pike)
- Inglewood (3410 Gallatin Pike)
- Hickory Hollow (5319 Mount View Rd.)
- Northlake Village (5544 Old Hickory Blvd.)
- Edmondson Pike (5713 Edmondson Pike)
- Green Hills (2131 Abbott Martin Rd.)
- Brentwood Franklin Road (210 Franklin Rd.)
- Shute Lane (4400 Lebanon Pike)
- Belle Meade (4560 Harding Pike)
- Mill Creek (6690 Nolensville Rd.)
- Charlotte Pike (5705 Charlotte Pike)
- Old Hickory S/C (200 Gallatin Pike S)
Mayor Cooper wants everyone to be counted in Nashville and Davidson County, a Constitutionally mandated survey conducted by a nonpartisan government agency in all 50 states and five U.S. Territories.
