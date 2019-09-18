NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The inauguration of Mayor John Cooper will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, the Mayor-Elect campaign announced on Wednesday.
Cooper’s inauguration will occur at 10 a.m. at Stratford STEM Magnet High School. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Former Councilmember Brenda Haywood, who integrated Stratford High School, will be on stage will Cooper along with Vice Mayor Jim Shulman. Members of the Metro Council will also be in attendance.
After the inauguration, Cooper will attend the Neighbor 2 Neighbor Festival at the Southeast Community Center, located at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, in Antioch. The new mayor is expected to be there at noon.
