Monday has been recognized as Cornelia Clark Fort Day in Nashville.

She was not only a Nashville native, but a World War II veteran, a trailblazing aviator and the first American woman to die while on active military duty.

Fort went to Ward-Belmont and Harpeth Hall School and would have turned 100 years old on Monday.

Mayor David Briley released a proclamation dedicating this day to her memory.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.