Monday has been recognized as Cornelia Clark Fort Day in Nashville.
She was not only a Nashville native, but a World War II veteran, a trailblazing aviator and the first American woman to die while on active military duty.
Fort went to Ward-Belmont and Harpeth Hall School and would have turned 100 years old on Monday.
Mayor David Briley released a proclamation dedicating this day to her memory.
This morning, I issued a proclamation recognizing today as Cornelia Clark Fort Day in Nashville. Born 100 years ago this month, Cornelia Fort was a trailblazing aviator, WWII veteran, and role model at home and abroad. I'm proud to celebrate this pioneering Nashville icon. pic.twitter.com/Tw9YJqKIUP— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) February 12, 2019
