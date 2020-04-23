NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper's plan to open businesses in phases will affect restaurants all over Nashville.
Rosepepper is no exception. The East Nashville Mexican restaurant now only has to-go and delivery options for customers.
“It really took us some time of trying different things,” co-owner Andrea Chaires said.
Chaires was glad to hear the plan was based on data, not date.
There must be a positive improvement or stability for 14 days before moving to the next phase.
“I think a data driven approach, I think is the more effective approach,” she said. “I think it’s the more responsible way of doing things because nobody knows what’s going to happen by what day.”
The first phase allows restaurants to open at half capacity with bar areas closed and no live music.
Phase two let’s them open at three quarters capacity. By phase three everyone is allowed back inside with bar areas open at 50 percent capacity with live music options.
But Chaires tells me she doesn’t want to confuse customers and employees by opening too soon, then possibly having to take a step back.
“It seems a little soon for me personally,” Chaires said.
The Rosepepper team was worried the Mayor's new plan would force them to stop to-go alcohol sales.
With Cinco De Mayo on the way, Chaires says she was relieved to find out they can continue this. So, she doesn’t feel forced to open her dining room on their busiest day of the year.
“We are very lucky in that we’ve been able to convert with a moderate mount of success into a to-go only model,” she said. “To-go alcohol sales were a huge help with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.