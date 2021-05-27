NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is one step remaining for Mayor John Cooper's education proposal that would make Metro Schools teachers the highest paid in the state.

This week Cooper's historic $1 billion investment plan has been inching toward a final Metro Council vote.

Wednesday night, Metro Councilmembers were able to ask any lingering questions about the mayor's proposed investment at the committee budget meeting.

Members shared mostly praise for the mayor's plan but some expressed concern that it might be missing the mark when it comes to social-emotional strategies.

But school officials say they have a plan in place.

"We have been able to send additional funds to schools when funds allow, but that is one of our priorities that the school board adopted, meaning there is a need to continue our efforts around reducing the student to counselor ratio," said MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle.

The highlight of the mayor's proposal is teacher pay. The plan would increase the average teacher's salary by almost $7,000.

The mayor's proposal is Nashville's largest operating investment into education.

The proposal is set to go before Metro Council for a vote next week.