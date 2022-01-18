NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper announced another $1 million-plus has been added to Nashville’s neighborhoods, to support grassroots violence reduction efforts.
On Jan. 4th, Mayor Cooper’s plan to invest $300,000 in the Napier Place and Sudekum Apartments communities was approved by Metro Council as well as the effort the expand Nashville’s Cure Violence program. This would be done using federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
“Community safety requires a community-wide effort,” Mayor Cooper said. “This work takes all of us, supporting one another and learning from each other. And it takes Metro government, championing that response and investing in the strategies that work best for our neighborhoods.”
The Community Safety Partnership has awarded grants to 21 local nonprofits across Davidson County since its launch in March 2021.
Communities used these grants to repair lights, ensure traffic calming on Charles E. Davis Blvd, upgrades needed to reopen the pool at the Napier Community Center, and add resources for the nearby Pruitt branch of Nashville Public Library.
The additional $1 million will now include training and technical support for the local nonprofits that receive Cure Violence grants for neighborhood safety efforts.
