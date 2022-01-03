NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – North Nashville is honoring the life and work of a “pillar" in their community who recently died.
Mayor John Cooper remembered the life of Yusef Harris, who earned a PH.D at Vanderbilt University and taught at Tennessee State University.
“He was a pillar in our community. His bookstore, Alkebu-Lan Images on Jefferson St., has been a staple for more than 35 years,” Cooper tweeted on Monday.
People are expected to honor the life of Harris at Alkebu-Lan Images on Tuesday.
