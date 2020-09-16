NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper says if Nashville residents vote down the 34 percent property tax increase he proposed, it will be labeled as "a self-inflicted natural disaster...that will cripple the city and gut essential services."
Already, the mayor is asking city departments to identify major cuts.
With Nashville growing the way it is, Metro's codes department has been busier than ever, but director Bill Herbert says they don't have the resources they need.
"We did over 176,000 inspections last year...we're short staffed as it is," he said.
It's why Herbert was stunned when Mayor Cooper asked him and every other department head in Nashville to come up with a potential plan to reduce budgets by 35 percent.
"I was utterly shocked by that. I mean, that's getting really close to every other person in this department is without a job," he said.
And residents who depend on Metro Codes' services would be out of luck.
"In the long run, as the backlog continued to increase, the inspection times would increase exponentially to a point where I would suggest that the level of service would be completely unacceptable," Herbert said.
The cuts mean reducing trash pickup to twice a month, eliminating recycling, cutting 557 positions from the fire department, 480 from police, closing police precincts, parks, recreation centers, libraries and cuts for the hospital, transit and sports authorities.
While many people oppose the property tax increase, department heads across the city are now saying we can't afford not to.
The referendum would reduce the tax increase from 34 percent to two percent and more than 12,000 voters signed a petition to get that referendum on the ballot.
The attorney who started that petition calls the 34 percent increase an abuse of the taxpayers.
