NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A Nashville road highlighted by News4 as a trouble spot just two weeks ago now has the mayor's direct attention.
On Monday Mayor John Cooper toured Dickerson Pike in East Nashville, where four pedestrians were hit and killed in September.
Two weeks ago neighbors and Metro Council member Sean Parker spoke with News4 about the changes needed to the area.
"We need sidewalks and safe crossings," Parker said. "They're not frivolous, they're not extravagant. They are essential to any community."
In total seven pedestrians were killed in Nashville during the month of September.
