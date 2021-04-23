Oracle’s plan would take this area behind me, which is full of production companies and make this their office space hub. And this hub will be 60 acres which is 2 times the size of the music city center.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper will visit the future site of the new Oracle investment in Nashville. 

The software company is planning on bringing a new facility to the East Bank of the Cumberland River. 

Mayor Cooper will tour the site of the facility at 10 this morning. 

The company says the new facility will invest $1.2 billion in Nashville and bring 8,500 jobs to the city. 

The goal is to have all of it finished by 2031. 

News4 will have a crew at the tour and will bring updates this evening. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

 
 

