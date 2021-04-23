NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper will visit the future site of the new Oracle investment in Nashville.
The software company is planning on bringing a new facility to the East Bank of the Cumberland River.
Mayor Cooper will tour the site of the facility at 10 this morning.
The company says the new facility will invest $1.2 billion in Nashville and bring 8,500 jobs to the city.
The goal is to have all of it finished by 2031.
News4 will have a crew at the tour and will bring updates this evening.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.