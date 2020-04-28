NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At the very beginning of this pandemic, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said there was going to have to be a property tax hike to offset some of the COVID-19 losses.
The proposed property tax increase for 2021 comes on the heels of the March Tornadoes.
Nashville hasn't had a hike in several years and the property taxes are currently at a historic low. A move to increase property taxes last year was voted down, which would have gone toward teacher raises.
It’s expected that the mayor’s budget will impact all departments in the county including the school system.
It’s not really known what impact the health emergency will have on the next fiscal year. In March, Cooper said the Metro Finance Department estimates that revenues from sales taxes and other activity taxes for the fourth quarter of the year will be $200 to $300 million lower than the city had expected before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor’s press conference is at 3:30 p.m. NEWS4 will airing and streaming the press conference live on Tuesday afternoon.
