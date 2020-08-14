Mayor Cooper to create commission to oversee policing policy for Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor of Nashville is creating a commission that will oversee the use-of-force policies for the Metro Police Department.
Mayor John Cooper said he is creating the Metro Nashville’s Policing Policy Commission as part of a nationwide movement by mayors across the country to start a conversation on policing reform.
Cooper wrote a letter on developing a model for 21st century policing where he says every citizen should feel safe and not fear the police.
"Yet polls nationwide show that African-American and Latinx communities do not have the same level of trust and confidence in police that white communities do," Cooper wrote.
In the letter, Cooper said the new commission will "identify ways for the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) to reduce the use of force."
"But it also has a broader purpose: to begin a community-wide process of reimagining how Nashville can build trust and enhance community safety," Cooper wrote.
Metro Nashville’s Policing Policy Commission will meet next week for the first time.
A report will be produced by the commission no later than the end of October. According to Cooper, that letter will "play an important role in the selection of the new Chief of Police."
Former Mayor Karl Dean and Judge Richard Dinkins will be tasked with forming three committees to focus on each of the following topics:
- Serving Nashville’s Communities
- Screening, Supervision, Resources, and Recruitment
- Policies, Tactics, and Training
Eric Brown, Coordinator of Economic Opportunity and Empowerment and Youth Development, and John Buntin, Director of Policy and Community Safety, are representing the Mayor’s Office in this process.
Dr. Chris Jackson, who is the pastor at Pleasant Green Baptist Church and President of the Interfaith Ministerial Alliance, said the commission is comprehensive, ambitious, balanced and sensitive to the needs of the greater Nashville community."
“I am appreciative of the obvious diligence exerted to formulate the plan and am hopeful for the collaborative efforts that will be necessary to achieve the intended results," Jackson said in a statement on Friday.
Margie Quin, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, agreed with Jackson about the commission.
“As an advocate for victims of crime, I see the critical role law enforcement plays every day,” Quin said in a statement on Friday. “WE need to support law enforcement and continue to find ways to improve it. Trauma affects all of our communities. I am grateful to Mayor Cooper for his leadership on this issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.