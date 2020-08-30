NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper teamed up with the Census Bureau and other area organizations to encourage people to participate in the census.
They held a vehicle parade through areas of Nashville that still need to respond to the Census. They also showcased services people could miss out on if they do not respond, such as fire, housing and non-profit services.
“We’re getting near the end of our census process for 2020, and the results of this process will affect our community for the next 10 years,” June Iljana with the U.S. Census Bureau said. “So, organizations throughout the community from non-profits, local government groups, churches and service providers all joined in to be in this parade.”
If you have not responded to the census yet, you may soon be getting a visit from door-to-door census representatives.
