NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper surveyed flood damage and clean-up efforts this weekend two weeks after the storm hit our area.
He went to hard hit areas in South Nashville and talked with people who were impacted by the storm.
I'm grateful for Metro's partnership with community organizations like @HONashville working to meet the needs of more than 565 homes and businesses impacted by the flooding from March 27th and 28th. pic.twitter.com/U9BJktkCVS— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 11, 2021
Officials tell us more than 560 homes and businesses were damaged in the storm.
Hands On Nashville is currently looking for volunteers to help with multiple clean up efforts this upcoming week.
To learn how to sign-up, click the story below.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Volunteers with Hands On Nashville have stepped up to help with cleanup efforts in areas hit hard by last month’s flooding.
