NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper surveyed flood damage and clean-up efforts this weekend two weeks after the storm hit our area.

He went to hard hit areas in South Nashville and talked with people who were impacted by the storm.

Officials tell us more than 560 homes and businesses were damaged in the storm.

Hands On Nashville is currently looking for volunteers to help with multiple clean up efforts this upcoming week.

