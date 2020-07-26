NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Sunday marks the 30th anniversary from when President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
One of the most significant pieces of civil rights legislation, this prohibited discrimination and ensured people with disabilities will have the same rights and opportunities as all other Americans.
The ADA gives civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities similar to those provided to individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, and religion. It guarantees equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services, and telecommunications.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper released the following statement:
The Americans with Disabilities Act was a monumental win for the civil rights of people with disabilities across the nation. We are excited to celebrate and commemorate the ADA as we work to expand opportunities for people with disabilities throughout Davidson County.
To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the ADA, Mayor Cooper, the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Persons with Disabilities, and the Tennessee Disability Coalition are encouraging residents to use the hashtags #ThanksToTheADA and #InThisTogetherTN on social media to help raise awareness of the anniversary.
This social media campaign aims to spotlight the tens of hundreds of thousands of Metro residents with disabilities, and their contributions to the community.
“Across the state, over 1.6 million Tennesseans have some form of disability, most of which we just can’t see. While it certainly includes our friends that use assistive devices like as a wheelchair, or cane; the law protects individuals with many other diagnosis such as breast cancer, diabetes, and heart disease,” said Carol Westlake, Executive Director of the Tennessee Disability Coalition. “After 30 years, we recognize the important progress we’ve made, and look forward to working with leaders like Mayor Cooper to ensure the full and equal participation of all.”
