NSAHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed a legislation that is set to move the city a decade ahead in sustainability.
The Green Legislation will upgrade energy efficiency while reducing the environmental impact of building construction and strengthen home construction for tornado resistance.
“Our homes – just like Nashville itself – require investments and modernized standards to operate more efficiently and more cost-effectively,” Mayor Cooper said. “When those improvements not only lower home energy costs, but also reduce the city’s carbon footprint and further protect homeowners, it makes even more sense to adopt them.”
The upgrades include three key benefits:
- Reduce Energy Consumption and Save Homeowners Money
- Attract Investment
- Make Homes and Buildings Safer
This ordinance updates the previous legislation that relied on 2012 model codes and guidelines dating back to 2009.
