Nashville officials provide an update on the overnight flooding that left four people dead.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper has signed an executive order declaring a local State of Emergency due to the flooding following the heavy rain overnight. 

Four lives were claimed by the stormy conditions as flash flooding quickly swept through the mid-state.

About 7 inches of rain fell in Metro Nashville Davidson County, making it the second highest two-day rainfall ever recorded for the area.

Metro Nashville Fire Department responded to 251 incidents during the weather event with 71 patients transported. 97 of the events were considered storm related incidents.

Hands On Nashville is working with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management to determine how volunteers can assist with the aftermath of the flash flooding.

If you would like to volunteer, please click here.

If you are in need of assistance, there will be information regularly shared here.

Less than 1,000 people are currently without power, according to NES. This is down from the original 7,700 customers without power Sunday morning.

A flood warning remains in effect for parts of Davidson County until 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 29.

Motorists are urged to not drive through ponding water, just two feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

Anyone that may have sustained damage from the floor should report the extent of the damage by clicking here.

