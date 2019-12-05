NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday that his administration signed onto the Global Covenant of Mayors, a group of thousands of cities and governments around the world focused on battling climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, specifically CO2.
"Since entering office, I began addressing immediate impediments to the function of our city – namely our financial condition," Cooper said in a press release. "But my administration has been keenly aware of other longstanding concerns, including threats to our environment and the protection of our limited natural resources. Members of my staff have been focused on identifying opportunities to improve the stewardship of our city’s clean air, water, tree canopy, and other natural amenities."
In that same release, former Vice President and Nashville resident Al Gore said he is "honored" to work with Mayor Cooper on addressing climate change in Nashville.
Cooper said he aims to reduce Metro Government's CO2 emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. Those numbers are based on plans from other cities in America, as well as recommendations from the Paris Climate Accord, which has a goal to reduce CO2 emissions by three percent each year until 2050. President Trump announced in June of 2017 that the United States would withdraw from that agreement, which aims to keep the global temperature increase under 2 degrees Celsius.
Cooper also announced new sustainability practices for Nashville. There are five key parts of the initiative:
1. Solar power array installation atop Historic Metro Courthouse to be included in the next Capital Improvements Budget, expanding Metro’s renewable energy portfolio
2. The creation of an “Energy Savings Program” to support energy efficiency efforts in Metro’s general government facilities
3. LEED certifications achieved for Sheriff’s Office Downtown Campus, Metro Police Department Headquarters and Family Safety Center
4. The establishment of a Sustainability Advisory Board to review active proposals as they are being implemented through legislation
5. The introduction of legislation with Metro Council members to further strengthen tree protections under the Metro Code.
The Mayor's Office estimates that the courthouse will be able to hold over 200 solar panels on its roof. The addition of the solar panels would also be the first time, according to the Mayor's Office, that an existing Metro building would be retrofitted under Nashville's new "Green New Deal" ordinances. The legislation, sponsored by Metro Council member Freddie O'Connell (District 19), aims to have all Metro-owned buildings operating on 100 percent renewable energy by 2041.
O'Connell commended the Mayor Thursday for the new climate initiatives.
I applaud the mayor for taking #climate issues seriously and working early on steps to address them.I plan to co-sponsor the tree ordinance and look forward to following the work of the advisory board. https://t.co/djFwoF0w6g— Freddie O'Connell (@freddieoconnell) December 5, 2019
The tree ordinance O'Connell referred to in his tweet, which is being introduced by Council member Angie Henderson (District 34), would result in less trees being cut down in Nashville.
Cooper also said his new plans will affect Metro's Christmas tree, located in Public Square Park. Each time a tree is cut down for the annual holiday celebration downtown, two additional trees will be planted in its place. Cooper added that the tree lights will be powered by solar energy.
“As we enjoy the holiday season, it is perhaps likely we will not see a proverbial white Christmas this year,” Cooper said. “But we can certainly work to have a green one."
