NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council has passed the budget for the fiscal year 2022, and on Wednesday, Mayor John Cooper signed the budget into law.

"For the city, this is the most historic investment that we've had," Rachael Anne Elrod, Vice-Chair of Metro Nashville's Board of Education, said.

Metro School teachers will become the highest paid in the state under the approved budget.

According to Elrod, the signed budget will also allow metro schools to have advocacy centers in all elementary schools and increases the number of school phycologist.

"Our school's phycologists play a very important role not just with students with IEP's, but in everyday students' lives and the best environment for our schools," Elrod stated.

Following a tough school year during the pandemic, Elrod says this is an incredible change.

"Teachers' shortages are a national epidemic that we are not immune to in any way. So, it's imperative that we retain our highly qualified teachers," Elrod stated.