NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The recent loss of a 30-year-old Nashville man is prompting Mayor John Cooper to remind younger people about the virus' potential deadly effects. 

Darius Settles' family told News4 Investigates Settles died just five days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, making him the youngest person to die of the virus in Nashville. 

Settles had no known underlying health conditions and had just turned 30. 

His family also says he may have waited too late to go to the Emergency Room since he did not have health insurance. 

"We join Darius' family and friends in mourning his tragic and untimely death," Mayor Cooper said. "Morality rates among younger adults are not as high as other adults, but younger adults are certainly not immune from suffering from the disease, succumbing to it or spreading it to others."

Settles leaves behind a wife and a young son. 

