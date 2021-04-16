NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville property owners recall last summer when the property tax rate went up to 34%. But as Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper broke on News4 Friday morning, that rate is going back to what it was before the increase. But some Metro council members say he can’t take away the 34% increase that easily.

“It wasn’t worth being upset about or concerned with,” says Jeannine Maines, a Knob Road area resident. She’s lived in the area for 20 years and says this year their property taxes cost them $5,300. She says that’s the highest they’ve seen, but it’s understandable.

“My husband and I felt like the reason that they gave as far as businesses having the shut down or lower their hours was an acceptable reason for us,” says Maines.

“We are going to be the lowest tax city,” announced Mayor John Cooper, Friday morning. “Later this month, people will be receiving letters in the mail with the new reappraisal. Now the reappraisal numbers are going to be up, strongly up, and that’s going to allow us to cut the property tax rate back down.”

But Freddie O’Connell, District 19 Metro Council member, says Mayor Cooper can’t make that announcement without seeing the county assessor’s reappraisal.

“I’m assuming the mayor knows something we don’t,” says O’Connell. “You can’t just go out there and say, “we’re going to set a property tax rate in advance of …” whatever the rest of that discussion is.”

O’Connell says the city’s been down this road before. He doesn’t want to see another rate increase at the end of it.

“In the fall, Mayor was erroneously claiming that the city was in a state of receivership,” O’Connell says. “This morning he told your network that Metro was exiting insolvency. Metro was never insolvent.”

O’Connell says he’s still trying to build trust back with residents who were opposed to the 34% increase last year in the middle of the pandemic.

“I have a feeling after today, the conversation with council is going to be more difficult than I had hoped,” O’Connell comments.

An appraisal in Davidson County takes place every four years. O’Connell say this time he wants to make sure they set a rate and stick to it for 4 years.

Davidson County residents will receive a letter with the new reappraisal later in April. Nashville’s Metro Council implemented the 34% property tax increase in June of 2020.

On Friday morning, Metro councilmembers are reacting to the mayor's announcement.

Walking into a work thing & my phone is blowing up about comments from mayor about tax rate.If he said the city was insolvent at any point, he’s wrong.About tax rate, I don’t think his office knows the results of the reassessment yet. He can’t know what the rate will be yet. — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) April 16, 2021

We’ve needed to stabilize our property tax rate since 2018, but instead of helping us do that for FY20, @JohnCooper4Nash voted against it and then recommended Metro’s largest increase in Metro history in the middle of a pandemic.No wonder people are frustrated. — Freddie #GetVaccinated O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) April 16, 2021

This is a developing story. Follow News4 for updates.