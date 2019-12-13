NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper's new Immigration Task Force has released a final report of their findings and recommendations for reporting requests from federal immigration authorities.
The Task Force is comprised of city leaders including Metro Councilmembers Sandra Sepulveda and Zulfat Suara, General Sessions Court Judge Ana Escobar, Former District Attorney General Torry Johnson, Metro Police Deputy Chief Mike Hagar and Sheriff Daron Hall among other organizational leaders.
In their final report, they found a limited number of Metro departments and offices received requests from federal immigration authorities and that those same departments also have a limited number of policies and practices in place to govern their responses to requests. They also do not have polices in place for reporting to the Mayor's Office about communications with federal agents.
Three goals were set by the Task Force moving forward to ensure every department is on the same page as far as policies. The policies include making sure the Mayor's Office is aware of the requests, to provide clarity for immigrant families and city employees about the current policies and practices, and to comply with state and federal law.
The survey was released to 12 Metro departments including MNPS, the Health Department, MNPD, State Trial and General Sessions Court, MNFD, Davidson County Sheriff's Office, MDHA, Metro Parks, NES, Metro Water and Sewer, Metro Libraries, and Metro Codes.
As a result of the surveys, it was determined many of the departments never received a known request from federal agents.
The departments that did receive requests include MNPD, Davidson County Sheriff's Office, State Trial Courts, General Sessions Courts, and potentially MNPS. None of those surveyed had a policy related to reporting requests from federal agents to the Mayor's Office and only MNPD had a practice of doing so.
As well, some Metro departments and offices did not have a policy or practice when it came to responding to requests from federal agents, while others reportedly did.
The Task Force recommends that all Metro Government employees except those who work for NES, the Airport Authority, MNPS, MDHA, MTA, Sports Authority, Hospital Authority and elected officials follow a new reporting policy. The departments and offices that fall outside of the new Mayor's authority are urged to adopt a policy similar to Metro policy and report to the Mayor when the policy is adopted.
The reporting policy would also be broken down into three categories, each with their own protocols for reporting times and responses.
As such, each department is recommended to develop internal processes and training of the practices. All reports to the Mayor's Office will go to the Mayor's Office of New Americans, who are expected to timely post reports on the website for public review.
Many cities were reviewed by the Task Force to come up with the new policies, with resolutions adopted in Austin, Texas providing many examples for Nashville's Task Force recommendations.
Mayor Cooper rescinded Mayor Briley's Executive Order No. 11 in October due to lack of sufficient clarity for immigrant families and Metro employees, including immigration advocacy groups. The state had also given the Mayor's Office a deadline of October 18 to address the issues in the executive order or risk losing four grants totaling over $1.1 million.
Read the full final report below.
