NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Mayor of Nashville took to Twitter Wednesday to remind community members of the New Year's Eve celebration COVID policies.
Mayor John Cooper said in a tweet Wednesday that those who plan to attend the celebration at Bicentennial Mall will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
He also retweeted the official Twitter account for Nashville in saying that it is most important to keep attendees safe.
This reminder comes amidst the growing COVID-19 cases in connection with the Omicron variant.
Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, and Dan, and Shay will headline News Year’s Eve Live in Nashville Big Bash. The five-hour event will feature more than 50 performances and broadcast live at Bicentennial Mall. The acts will perform from Lower Broadway’s honky-tonks, bars, and clubs.
It is a free event, and it is open to the public, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said.
To learn more about the event, click here.
