John Cooper

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper went into quarantine on Tuesday after his office said his wife had a positive COVID-19 test result.

Laura Cooper is currently not exhibiting any symptoms, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor's office said Cooper "will follow CDC-recommended best practices" and "work remotely as he quarantines at home." 

Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood will represent the mayor at the Metro Council meeting on Tuesday night. 

 

