NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper went into quarantine on Tuesday after his office said his wife had a positive COVID-19 test result.
Laura Cooper is currently not exhibiting any symptoms, according to the mayor's office.
Mayor's office said Cooper "will follow CDC-recommended best practices" and "work remotely as he quarantines at home."
Out of an abundance of caution, I am quarantining after Laura has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently not exhibiting any symptoms. Like thousands of Nashvillians, I'm following CDC-recommended best practices and am working remotely.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 5, 2021
Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood will represent the mayor at the Metro Council meeting on Tuesday night.
